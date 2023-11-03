President Biden to visit families, first responders in Lewiston, Maine

LEWISTON, Maine - President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be in Lewiston, Maine Friday afternoon to meet with families and first responders a week after 18 people were killed in a mass shooting there.

(You can watch the president's visit live on CBS News Boston in the video above when he arrives in Lewiston.)

"Recovering from this attack will be long and difficult, and President Biden is committed to marshaling resources from across the federal government to support Lewiston every step of the way," Stefanie Feldman, the Director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, said in a statement.

Thirteen people were also wounded in the shootings at a bar and bowling alley in Lewiston on October 25. It was the deadliest shooting in Maine's history.

Last week, the president ordered flags to fly at half-staff through Monday to honor the victims.

"I deeply appreciate President Biden's unwavering support of us in the wake of last week's horrific tragedy. By visiting us in our time of need, the President and First Lady are making clear that the entire nation stands with Lewiston and with Maine - and for that I am profoundly grateful," Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, said in a statement.