Lewiston residents hope the Bidens' visit helps town heal after mass shooting

LEWISTON, Maine - President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Geiger Elementary School in Lewiston, Maine Friday, where they met with victims' families and survivors of the Lewiston mass shooting.

The president and first lady expressed condolences and sympathy to those affected by the shooting that left 18 people dead and 13 injured last month. Leroy Walker, whose son Joey was killed in the shooting, said the president and first lady went table to table in the school and spoke with each family individually.

"I'm sure that they're probably saying that they're with them, with their sorrow and the passing of the people they were with," said neighbor Geoffrey McGuire. "That's one of the hardest things in life to go through, is when a relative or a significant other actually passes away."

The gunman was found dead two days after the shooting in a trailer at a recycling plant in Lisbon where he used to work. On Friday, the medical examiner ruled that the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound eight to 12 hours before he was found.