President Biden orders U.S. flags flown at half staff after Maine mass shootings

BOSTON – President Joe Biden and Maine Gov. Janet Mills ordered all United States and Maine flags lowered to half staff following mass shootings that killed 18 people and injured 13 others.

A massive manhunt is underway for Robert Card, the 40-year-old suspect in the Lewiston, Maine mass shootings. An arrest warrant has been issued on eight counts of murder, with more charges expected once additional victims have been identified.

"In memory of those we lost, and in honor of those who are injured, President Biden and I have ordered all U.S. flags and State of Maine flags to be lowered to half staff immediately for the next five days," Mills said at a Thursday press conference.

Biden issued a statement on Thursday as police continue searching for Card.

"Once again, our nation is in mourning after yet another senseless and tragic mass shooting. Today, Jill and I are praying for the Americans who've lost their lives, for those still in critical care, and for the families, survivors, and community members enduring shock and grief," Biden said. "I also urge area residents to heed the warnings and guidance of local officials. Numerous Federal law enforcement personnel are on the scene and actively working with state and local partners."

The president added that "I have directed my administration to provide everything that is needed to support the people of Maine. We will continue to be there every step of the way."

In his statement, Biden called on Congress to pass gun safety laws.