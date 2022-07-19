President Biden coming to Somerset on Wednesday

Watch CBS News
President Biden coming to Massachusetts to talk climate change
SOMERSET -  President Joe Biden is coming to Massachusetts on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, President Biden will travel to Somerset, MA, where he will deliver remarks on tackling the climate crisis and seizing the opportunity of a clean energy future to create jobs and lower costs for families," White House assistant press secretary Abdullah Hasan tweeted

The White House said more details about the president's trip will be coming soon.

Biden's climate agenda was dealt a huge blow just days ago when West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin rejected climate and energy provisions in a reconciliation bill.

The president had vowed to reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions by 50% to 52% below 2005 levels by 2030, but that may now be impossible. 

