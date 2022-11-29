President Biden coming to Boston on Friday

BOSTON – President Joe Biden is coming to Boston this week, the White House announced on Tuesday.

Biden will be coming to the city on Friday to "participate in a reception for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee."

Additional details are expected to be announced later.

The president's visit comes the same day that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be in Boston for the Earthshot Prize, which aims to solve problems posed by climate change. There has been no indication that Biden will attend the ceremony.