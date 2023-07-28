Third $1 million Powerball winner in Massachusetts claims prize

BOSTON - The third winner of a big Powerball prize in Massachusetts has come forward.

Waltham resident Brendan Stewart claimed his $1 million check - before taxes - on Thursday. He matched all numbers on his Quic Pic ticket except for the Powerball.

Stewart bought his winning ticket at Global Montello/Gulf on Main Street in Waltham. He said he plans to use some of the winnings to buy a new smartwatch.

The two other $1 million winners in the state had already stepped up to claim their money with tickets bought in Franklin and Hadley.

Only one jackpot winner worth $1.08 billion was sold in California. That winner has not come forward yet.