Watch CBS News
Local News

Third $1 million Powerball winner in Massachusetts claims prize

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Third $1 million Powerball winner in Massachusetts claims prize
Third $1 million Powerball winner in Massachusetts claims prize 00:22

BOSTON - The third winner of a big Powerball prize in Massachusetts has come forward.

Waltham resident Brendan Stewart claimed his $1 million check - before taxes - on Thursday. He matched all numbers on his Quic Pic ticket except for the Powerball.

Stewart bought his winning ticket at Global Montello/Gulf on Main Street in Waltham. He said he plans to use some of the winnings to buy a new smartwatch.

The two other $1 million winners in the state had already stepped up to claim their money with tickets bought in Franklin and Hadley.

Only one jackpot winner worth $1.08 billion was sold in California. That winner has not come forward yet. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 9:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.