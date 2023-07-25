Two $1 million Powerball winners in Massachusetts claim their prizes

BOSTON - Two recent Powerball winners have claimed their prizes.

There were three $1 million winners in Massachusetts after the drawing on July 19. Each matched all five numbers but didn't hit the Powerball.

Jan Busby bought her ticket at the Shaw's supermarket in Franklin.

"The winning numbers Busby selected were birthdays of family members. She said she only plays a few times a year, but played this time because the jackpot was so high," the Massachusetts Lottery said in a statement.

Jan Busby won $1 million in Powerball on July, 19, 2023. Massachusetts Lottery

Rae Ann Wentworth-Cadieux bought her ticket at the Pride Station and Store in Hadley.

"She chose the numbers 7 and 11 for the name of the convenience store chain and used race car numbers for the remainder (10, 13 and 24)," the lottery said, adding that she now plans to buy a summer home.

Rae Ann Wentworth-Cadieux won $1 million in Powerball on July 19, 2023. Massachusetts Lottery

The third winner is still a mystery. That ticket was bought at the Global Montello Gulf in Waltham.

There was one winning ticket sold in the $1.08 billion drawing on July 19 and it was in Los Angeles. That winner has not come forward yet.