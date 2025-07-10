Watch CBS News
Local News

2 winning Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Massachusetts

By
Neal Riley
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.
Read Full Bio
Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Western Massachusetts woman finds winning lottery ticket soon to expire in junk drawer
Western Massachusetts woman finds winning lottery ticket soon to expire in junk drawer 00:25

A pair of winning Powerball tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Massachusetts for Wednesday night's drawing, the Lottery said.

One winning ticket was sold at a Fitchburg Market Basket. The other came from a Country Farms store in Leominster. The stores will each get a $10,000 bonus for selling the lucky tickets.

The winning numbers were 5-9-25-28-69 with a Powerball number of 5. 

No one matched all five numbers and the Powerball number, so the jackpot has grown to $234 million for Saturday night's drawing. Million-dollar winners were also sold in California, Florida, Illinois and Nebraska, and someone in Texas won $2 million on a "Power Play" ticket.

Massachusetts has sold four jackpot-winning Powerball tickets in the game's history. The biggest by far was a $787.5 million jackpot won in 2017 by Mavis Wanczyk, who bought her winning ticket at a Chicopee gas station. 

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. No one has hit the jackpot since May 31, when a player in California won a $207 million prize. 

Winners have one year to claim their prize before it expires. The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, and the chances of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The Massachusetts State Lottery also announced that five $20,000 prizes were claimed Wednesday in the $25 million Mega Money scratch ticket game, which costs $50 to play. The winning tickets were sold in Grafton, Methuen, Framingham, Webster and Tewksbury. The game's three grand prizes of $25 million have yet to be claimed. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.