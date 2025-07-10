2 winning Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Massachusetts

A pair of winning Powerball tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Massachusetts for Wednesday night's drawing, the Lottery said.

One winning ticket was sold at a Fitchburg Market Basket. The other came from a Country Farms store in Leominster. The stores will each get a $10,000 bonus for selling the lucky tickets.

The winning numbers were 5-9-25-28-69 with a Powerball number of 5.

No one matched all five numbers and the Powerball number, so the jackpot has grown to $234 million for Saturday night's drawing. Million-dollar winners were also sold in California, Florida, Illinois and Nebraska, and someone in Texas won $2 million on a "Power Play" ticket.

Massachusetts has sold four jackpot-winning Powerball tickets in the game's history. The biggest by far was a $787.5 million jackpot won in 2017 by Mavis Wanczyk, who bought her winning ticket at a Chicopee gas station.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Drawings happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. No one has hit the jackpot since May 31, when a player in California won a $207 million prize.

Winners have one year to claim their prize before it expires. The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, and the chances of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The Massachusetts State Lottery also announced that five $20,000 prizes were claimed Wednesday in the $25 million Mega Money scratch ticket game, which costs $50 to play. The winning tickets were sold in Grafton, Methuen, Framingham, Webster and Tewksbury. The game's three grand prizes of $25 million have yet to be claimed.