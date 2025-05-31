$207 million Powerball jackpot-winning ticket sold in Los Angeles County

A Powerball jackpot-winning ticket worth a whopping $207 million was sold at a 7-Eleven store in Arleta, according to lottery officials.

The ticket, which matched all five numbers and the Powerball — 1, 29, 37, 56, 68 and 13 — was purchased by a lucky winner at the convenience store located at 8960 Woodman Avenue.

Prior to Saturday's winner, the Powerball was drawn 15 times without a ticket matching the correct numbers. The last jackpot, worth $168 million, was won on April 26 in Ohio.

The winner has one year to come forward and claim their prize.

The Powerball jackpot will now reset to $20 million with its next draw scheduled for Monday.

Southern California is no stranger to large lottery winnings. Just two months ago a $515 million Powerball ticket was sold at an Anaheim 7-Eleven and in 2023, someone in Kern County bought a Powerball ticket worth $1.765 billion. Eight months earlier a $1.08 billion ticket was sold at a downtown Los Angeles market. In 2022, Los Angeles man Edwin Castro claimed the largest U.S. lottery prize ever when he bought the $2.04 billion ticket from Joe's Service Center in Altadena.

Players win the jackpot by matching all five white balls and the red Powerball. The odds of matching all numbers is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Powerball is played in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.