Massachusetts man plans to take his first vacation ever after big lottery win

A Lakeville man is planning to take his first vacation ever after a big scratch ticket win, the Massachusetts State Lottery says.

David Strickland won a $1 million prize on the new "$25,000,000 Mega Money" game. He chose the cash option and got a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

"Strickland said he has never taken a vacation before but plans to change that by putting his winnings towards a trip to Las Vegas," the Lottery said in a statement.

He bought the ticket at Bristol County Wine and Spirits in Berkley. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

The $25,000,000 Mega Money game, which has been in stores for less than a month, is the Massachusetts Lottery's latest $50 scratch ticket. The Lottery started selling the pricey tickets in 2023.

The game has three $25 million grand prizes. Strickland was the first to claim a $1 million prize on the Mega Money ticket. There are 11 million-dollar prizes still available.

Georgia resident Vanesa Menijvar Acosta was the first to win a $2 million prize in the game. The Lottery said her ticket, bought at an East Boston store, was a gift from her father. She said she plans to buy a house and go to college with her winnings. There are three more $2 million prizes remaining.

The Mega Money game will also have up to 10 "Second Chance Drawings," giving players the opportunity to win as much as $50,000.