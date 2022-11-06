Where big Powerball winning tickets were sold in Massachusetts

BOSTON - There may have been no jackpot winner in Saturday's world-record Powerball drawing, but several lottery players in Massachusetts have plenty of reason to celebrate.

The jackpot grew to a world-record $1.9 billion after no one won the big prize.

The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 with Power Ball 20.

In Massachusetts, a $1 million winning ticket was sold at Boxboro Mobil on Mass. Ave. in Boxboro.

Six people in Massachusetts also won $50,000 by matching four out of the first five numbers, plus the Power Ball.

Those tickets were sold at:

Speedway, Scenic Hwy., Buzzards Bay

The Little Store, Boston Post Rd. E, Marlborough

Jackansons, Ocean St., Marshfield

Star Market, Snow Rd., Marshfield

Stop & Shop, Nathan Ellis Hwy., Mashpee

Stop & Shop, Mattakeesett St., Pembroke

"With the jackpot at a world record level, this is a very exciting time for our customers and our retail partners, and we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means," Mark William Bracken, interim executive director of the Massachusetts State Lottery said.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night.