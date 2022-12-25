Watch CBS News
Thousands without power in New Hampshire on Christmas

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CONCORD, N.H. - Thousands were still without power in New Hampshire on Christmas morning, following Friday's damaging storm.

State officials said power was out for 17,000 customers as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Utility crews brought back electricity for more than 12,000 customers Saturday night.

"Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power," Robert Buxton, director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in a statement. "Neighbors should check in on each other, and if anyone is in need of a warming shelter, they can call 2-1-1 to find one nearby."

pelham-police-wires.jpg
A tree fell on wires in Pelham, New Hampshire on Friday. Pelham NH police

Click the links to view outage maps from Eversource, Unitil, and New Hampshire Electric Co-op

Many in Maine were also still without power on Sunday. CBS News has confirmed at least 20 weather-related deaths from the storm nationwide.

