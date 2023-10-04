Portraits along Blue Hill Avenue honor Boston's Black women leaders

ROXBURY - More than 200 portrait banners now line Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury. Their faces tell the story of Black female leaders in Boston.

"People understand and talk about Irish Boston, Italian Boston, with the Cabots, and the Lowells, and the Lodges but what about Black Boston?" said Ed Gaskin, Executive Director of Greater Grove Hall Main Streets, and the spearhead of the portrait project.

The art installation was originally supposed to have just six portraits before ballooning to 212. Originally, fundraisers didn't understand the art installation itself, but then the Kraft Foundation jumped in to help fund the project.

"That shouldn't have been a surprise because the Krafts are used to recognizing Hall of Fame players, and this is the Hall of Fame of Boston's Black women leaders," said Gaskin.

Black Women Lead portraits on Blue Hill Ave. in Roxbury CBS Boston

The project now spans two miles from Seaver Street to Cottage Street. The women range from the first Black female police officer to legendary coaches.

"We were trying to be inclusive and trying do something different with the project than just the most powerful, the most influential, most well-known," said Gaskin. "The idea is no matter what career path you pick, there has already been a Black woman who has succeeded and done that."

It took two artists months to complete the 200 plus portraits. The idea is to inspire young women by giving them role models to look up to. Gaskin says it's a great walk for parents to take their children. They can point out people they know, and anyone they don't know, can become a history lesson for them and their children.

"You look up and there's all these of these Black women. It's a constant reminder of the people who came before them," said Gaskin.