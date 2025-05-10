Porchfest returns to Somerville for its 14th year with some changes. Here's what to know.

What changes are coming to Somerville's Porchfest this year?

For its 14th year, Porchfest returns to Somerville, Massachusetts this weekend and there's some changes for 2025.

What started with just 60 bands in 2011 has ballooned into a citywide show across 443 porches.

What streets will not be closed this year?

This year, organizers are making some changes. Some busy streets that are used by emergency vehicles won't be included in the festival. The following streets will not be participating in Porchfest this year:

• Broadway

• Cedar St.

• Central St.

• College Ave.

• Elm St.

• Highland Ave.

• Lowell St.

• Powderhouse Blvd.

• School St.

• Somerville Ave.

• Summer St.

• Walnut St.

• Willow Ave.

For a list of what streets will be closed, click here.

Porches that are officially a part of the event will also get badges to discourage people from hanging out on private property.

"There's a whole team behind the event this year that added a lot more structure than previous years," said Somerville Porchfest Event Manager Iaritza Menjivar. "And the spirit of Porchfest is to support local musicians and to highlight people who don't necessarily have a real band or they don't book venues all the time."

When will bands be performing?

For a full list of what bands are performing and at what time, click here.

Porchfest takes place from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

12:00–2:00 p.m. – West Zone (West of Willow Ave.)

2:00–4:00 p.m.– Central Zone (Central St to Willow Ave.)

4:00–6:00 p.m. – East Zone (East of Central St.)