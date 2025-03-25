Somerville announces changes for PorchFest, certain streets restricted

Somerville PorchFest will be returning soon with new safety changes. For years the live music event has drawn thousands of people to the city's streets.

Because of the growth of the event, organizers are making changes to "help ensure safety, organization, and the continued vibrancy of PorchFest."

Key changes for this year's event on Saturday, May 10 include a new application process, bands will not be able to play on certain streets, and there will be a dedicated team to monitor safety and support logistics.

List of restricted streets for PorchFest 2025

The following streets are not eligible to participate in this year's PorchFest due to new safety rules:

• Broadway

• Cedar St

• Central St

• College Ave

• Elm St

• Highland Ave

• Lowell St

• Powderhouse Blvd

• School St

• Somerville Ave

• Summer St

• Walnut St

• Willow Ave

What is PorchFest?

PorchFest is an event featuring live music. Bands play on the front porches of homes and people who live in the area walk around and listen to the variety of performers.

Guster performed at last year's PorchFest in Somerville, drawing a massive crowd in the street.

Guster performs on the porch at 12 Aberdeen Road in Somerville during Porchfest. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

This year's PorchFest will be on Saturday, May 10 from noon-6 p.m.

12:00–2:00 p.m. – West Zone (West of Willow Ave.)

2:00–4:00 p.m.– Central Zone (Central St to Willow Ave.)

4:00–6:00 p.m. – East Zone (East of Central St.)

The deadline to submit your application is Thursday, April 10.