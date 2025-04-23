Memorial mass celebrating the life of Pope Francis led by Boston archbishop

Hundreds of people gathered in song and prayer to honor and celebrate the life and legacy of Pope Francis Wednesday evening at a mass led by Boston Archbishop Richard Henning.

The mass at Saint Theresa of Avila in West Roxbury was one in a series of three planned in the area over the next few days. The death of Pope Francis thousands of miles away impacted hearts right here at home.

Honoring Pope Francis

"I think it's important for us as Catholics to come together to honor the Pope," said Peter Martin, who made it a point to attend the service Wednesday night. "To be in community together and pray for him. I'd love to see a pope who continued Pope Francis' attention to the poor and the disenfranchised."

In the wake of the Pope's death, there has been a lot of talk about legacy. Parishioners said it's Francis' empathy that stays with them.

"He was a man of the people," said Mike O'Connor. "A Pope of the people. It's very simple. He was a simple guy."

"Transformation," said Luz Lopez. "The transformation of the church opening to people, accepting all people as they are. Hopefully his legacy continues, that his non-traditional message continues."

Archbishop heading to Rome

Henning presided over the service just hours before he is set to board a plane to Rome for Pope Francis's funeral in Vatican City on Saturday.

"I want to bring the people of Boston with me in my heart and their prayers," said Henning. "I do know that this is an historic moment. This Holy Father has certainly had an enormous effort on the church and on the world."

There are two more services scheduled to honor Pope Francis. One in Lowell on Thursday followed by a mass in Stoughton on Friday.