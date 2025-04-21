Pope Francis death leaves Boston Archbishop Richard Henning "deeply saddened"

Pope Francis died Monday at the age of 88, just a day after his final public appearance outside the Vatican on Easter Sunday.

His passing "deeply saddened" Boston Archbishop Richard Henning.

Boston Archbishop reaction to Pope Francis death

"His legacy as Holy Father is broad and deep. In his ministry and across his writings he has continuously called us to deeper faith and to a more generous participation in the boundless compassion of God," Henning said in a statement Monday.

"He has challenged us to turn away from selfish impulses and towards communion with others and respect for God's creation. I am personally grateful that he called me to the Episcopacy and entrusted me with the pastoral care of the Church of Boston. His example remains a guiding light to the Universal Church. Through the intercession of Our Blessed Mother and Saint Joseph, may he rest in peace."

Pope Francis named Henning the Archbishop of Boston in August of 2024. He replaced Cardinal Sean O'Malley, who retired. There has been no statement yet from O'Malley.

Francis became pope on March 13, 2013. During that conclave O'Malley's name had surfaced as a possible successor to Pope Benedict XVI. O'Malley is now 80 years old. According to the Archdiocese of Boston, only cardinals under the age of 80 can vote for the pope at the next conclave.

"He never took a break"

"It's amazing that he worked right up to the very end. It's extraordinary," Boston College theology professor Thomas Groome said of Pope Francis.

"He never took a break. He simply went home to God, was his exit, which is certainly the case. He was just a wonderful pope, a marvelous pope, a great gift to the church and to the world."