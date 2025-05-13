Pollen count reaches very high levels in Boston. Here's how long the allergy season lasts.

Pollen season has kicked into high gear in Boston. If you are an allergy sufferer, this is not breaking news to you.

It is hard not to notice how green everything has gotten. All of a sudden, the leaves have returned, and we are back to mowing the lawn once a week. The biproduct of all that growth, allergies.

The pollen count shows that several tree pollens are maxing out right about now.

Pollen tracker

The highest levels recorded today were birch, maple and poplar ... all of which were in the high to very high range.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

If it seems like your allergies are getting worse or lasting longer, it is not your imagination. Thanks to a warming climate, the growing/allergy season is getting longer and longer.

Over the last 50 years the season has been extended by about two weeks in the Boston area.

When does tree pollen season end?

How much longer will we be suffering this spring?

As stated earlier, we are smack dab in the middle of peak tree pollen season right now. Those pollens will begin to decrease around the end of May and first few weeks of June.

We then get a second pollen "bump" in August from the ragweed season.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Pine pollen season

Perhaps the most recognizable pollen of all is pine pollen. This is because pine pollen grains are the largest of all the local pollens making them visible to the naked eye.

Pine pollen season peaks at the end of May and start of June, so we aren't quite there yet. When it arrives, you will certainly know it, it is unmistakable. It is the time of year when that yellowish/greenish coating gets on everything from cars to sidewalks to the back deck.

Although it may look gross, most folks aren't all that allergic to pine pollen because the grains are simply too large.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

If you are struggling with spring allergies, the best thing to do is to keep the windows closed and use air purifiers in your home. Wash your bedding frequently and change/wash your clothes after going outside.