Man shot and killed by police after shot fired at New Hampshire Planet Fitness

An armed man was shot and killed by Londonderry, New Hampshire police, after he allegedly fired a gunshot at a Planet Fitness, the Attorney General said.

Shot fired at Planet Fitness

Investigators said the incident started with police first being called to the Planet Fitness gym on Orchard View Drive in Londonderry for a report of a shot being fired Wednesday afternoon.

Police say while no one was hurt, nearby businesses locked themselves down, without knowing what the gunman was up to.

"It's definitely scary to think about because it could have been us," said Jasmyn Johnson with CKO Kickboxing next door. "We had a couple of Planet Fitness members walk by. They were telling us what was going on, said that somebody had a gun in there and that it was pretty serious."

"I locked the door during class just to be safe," said Conner Gentiloumo with CKO Kickboxing. "Just trying to take all the precautions and make sure everyone is OK."

Officers confronted

Police say the shooter drove away in his car, but soon after investigators spotted the car on Winding Pond Road and tried to stop him.

The AG's office says the armed man confronted officers, who then shot the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Londonderry Police sent a reverse 911 call and text to neighbors about the investigation, then they shut down Winding Pond Road, which is the only way in and out of the neighborhood, leaving already unnerved neighbors stranded.

"I live in the village behind Shaw's, and they've shut down the whole area so I can't even get home right now," said neighbor Melissa Jefferies. "They won't even let me walk home."

Residents were asked to please be patient as investigators worked to process the scene. Police said unless there was an emergency need, the road remained closed.

The exact circumstances surrounding this shooting are now under active investigation.

Planet Fitness sent WBZ a statement saying, "At Planet Fitness, the safety of our team members and members is our top priority. We can confirm that there were no injuries inside the club, and we are working with police as they continue their investigation."