Police shoot, kill man near MGM Springfield casino

SPRINGFIELD - A man was shot and killed by police near the MGM casino in Springfield early Saturday morning, investigators said.

According to the Hampden District Attorney's Office, officers from the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit were called to MGM Springfield around 2 a.m. after getting reports of a man "acting aggressive to others and possibly armed with a firearm" in the casino.

The man left and headed toward Main and Union streets. District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said the man ran off when police made contact with him.

"During the pursuit shots were fired and exchanged between the individual and responding officers. The individual was struck during this exchange," Gulluni's office said in a statement. The man was rushed to Baystate Medical Center where he died. His name has not been released. Gulluni said he was 48 years old.

The officers involved have not been identified.

The District Attorney said they'll be looking at officers' body camera video as part of their investigation.

"The investigation will rely on nationally-recognized best practices for conducting an impartial and transparent investigation into what led to a police officer's use of deadly force, resulting in a death. The District Attorney will determine whether the use of force was appropriate, and whether criminal charges are warranted," Gulluni's office said.

Massachusetts State Police closed off parts of Main and Union streets in Springfield after the shooting, February 25, 2023. State Police Association of Massachusetts

"This morning's incident in Springfield is another example of the dangers our members face daily, and we are thankful the involved Troopers are safe, uninjured, and able to go home to their families. As more details are released regarding the incident itself, we are confident it will become clear that our members reacted as they are trained and expected to." State Police union president Patrick McNamara said in a statement.