Police seek man possibly involved in car theft at Auburn dealership

AUBURN – Police released a photo Sunday of a man who they said "may have information" regarding a car that was stolen from an Auburn dealership.

Auburn Police said a black 2023 Hyundai was stolen from a dealership in town, though they did not specify which one.

Police released a photo of a man who they say may have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call (508) 832-7777.

First published on September 18, 2022 / 2:53 PM

