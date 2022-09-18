Police seek man possibly involved in car theft at Auburn dealership
AUBURN – Police released a photo Sunday of a man who they said "may have information" regarding a car that was stolen from an Auburn dealership.
Auburn Police said a black 2023 Hyundai was stolen from a dealership in town, though they did not specify which one.
Police released a photo of a man who they say may have been involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call (508) 832-7777.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.