Police seek man possibly involved in car theft at Auburn dealership

AUBURN – Police released a photo Sunday of a man who they said "may have information" regarding a car that was stolen from an Auburn dealership.

Auburn Police said a black 2023 Hyundai was stolen from a dealership in town, though they did not specify which one.

We are looking to ID this male party as we believe he may have information in regards to a black 2023 Hyundai that was stolen from a dealership in town. If you have any information, please call APD @ 508-832-7777 or text/email: textatip@auburnmasspolice.org * You remain anonymous pic.twitter.com/ngvrWtSYmQ — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) September 18, 2022

Police released a photo of a man who they say may have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call (508) 832-7777.