By Riley Rourke

Police officer shot during house call in Wilbraham
WILBRAHAM - A police officer was shot during a house call in Wilbraham on Saturday night. 

It happened around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Old Carriage Drive.

The office was rushed to the hospital and there is no update on their condition. 

State police say that the suspect may still be in the home, and are asking the public to avoid the area. 

No more information is currently available. 

First published on January 20, 2024 / 10:41 PM EST

