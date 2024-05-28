Police cruiser crashes into East Boston building

BOSTON - A police cruiser crashed into an East Boston storefront on Tuesday evening.

The Boston police cruiser careened onto a typically busy Chelsea Street sidewalk. The police officer involved in the crash was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

A witness sent images to WBZ showing another gray vehicle that was towed away from the scene first.

A Boston police cruiser crashed into a building on Chelsea Street in East Boston Nate Edmondson

No neighbors or customers inside the nearby barber shop were hurt. The area was closed off to traffic as the cruiser was towed away and the scene safely cleared.

Investigators have not released any more information about the crash.