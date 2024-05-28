Police cruiser crashes into East Boston building

Watch CBS News
By Juli McDonald

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A police cruiser crashed into an East Boston storefront on Tuesday evening.

The Boston police cruiser careened onto a typically busy Chelsea Street sidewalk. The police officer involved in the crash was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

A witness sent images to WBZ showing another gray vehicle that was towed away from the scene first.

No neighbors or customers inside the nearby barber shop were hurt. The area was closed off to traffic as the cruiser was towed away and the scene safely cleared.  

Investigators have not released any more information about the crash. 

First published on May 28, 2024 / 11:14 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

