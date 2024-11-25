Driver captured after wild police chase on I-190, Route 12 in Sterling, Massachusetts

STERLING - A dramatic, high speed police chase in central Massachusetts came to a peaceful end Monday morning when the driver of a stolen SUV surrendered to officers.

As seen live via helicopter on CBS News Boston, police were pursuing the Mercedes SUV on Interstate 190 south in Sterling around 11 a.m. when the car nearly collided with another vehicle, then suddenly pulled into the median, swung around into a U-turn and took off on the opposite side of the highway.

At one point during the chase, the driver cut through the median and did a U-turn onto I-190 north. CBS Boston

After driving in the northbound lanes for a few miles, with police keeping their distance from the SUV, the driver got off the highway at exit 14 and continued onto Route 12.

Several minutes later, the SUV pulled over to the side of the road near Sterling's border with West Boylston. Moments later, the car was surrounded by four police cruisers. The driver got out with his hands up, was immediately handcuffed and taken away.

The chase ended when the driver pulled over and surrendered to police on Route 12 near the border of Sterling and West Boylston, Massaachusetts. CBS Boston

The driver has not been identified yet.

Police in Derry, New Hampshire said the SUV was stolen from Steven's Auto Service on West Broadway early Monday morning. They spotted the car around 9:15 a.m. but ended their pursuit for "safety reasons."

There were no reports of any injuries.

"Derry police detectives are working with Mass SP to determine what role the man played in crimes in Derry and what, if any charges may be appropriate in Derry," police said in a statement Monday afternoon.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.