115 animals removed from Massachusetts property amid animal cruelty investigation

By
Neal Riley
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.
Read Full Bio
Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Police at scene of animal cruelty investigation in Plympton
Police at scene of animal cruelty investigation in Plympton 00:22

Law enforcement removed 115 animals from a property in Plympton, Massachusetts on Tuesday.

MSPCA spokesperson Sara-Rose Brenner told WBZ-TV that police were helping to execute a search warrant "related to an animal cruelty investigation."

Footage from WBZ-TV's helicopter showed people carrying animal crates away from the Lake Street property. Plympton police asked the public to avoid the area, and said residents may notice the increased law enforcement presence.

The police department said it was contacted Monday "by homeowners regarding concerns about animals kept by tenants on their property." An investigation was opened, and the MSPCA got a warrant Tuesday morning to take the animals away.

Among the animals removed from the property over the course of four hours were cats, dogs, goats, ferrets, rabbits, chickens, ducks, hens, turkeys and quail, police said. Those animals are now being cared for the by the MSPCA.

"The scene is secure and there is no threat to the general public," police said in a statement.

No other information about the incident was immediately available. 

