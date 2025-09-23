115 animals removed from Massachusetts property amid animal cruelty investigation

Law enforcement removed 115 animals from a property in Plympton, Massachusetts on Tuesday.

MSPCA spokesperson Sara-Rose Brenner told WBZ-TV that police were helping to execute a search warrant "related to an animal cruelty investigation."

Footage from WBZ-TV's helicopter showed people carrying animal crates away from the Lake Street property. Plympton police asked the public to avoid the area, and said residents may notice the increased law enforcement presence.

The police department said it was contacted Monday "by homeowners regarding concerns about animals kept by tenants on their property." An investigation was opened, and the MSPCA got a warrant Tuesday morning to take the animals away.

Among the animals removed from the property over the course of four hours were cats, dogs, goats, ferrets, rabbits, chickens, ducks, hens, turkeys and quail, police said. Those animals are now being cared for the by the MSPCA.

"The scene is secure and there is no threat to the general public," police said in a statement.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.