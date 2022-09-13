Watch CBS News
Local News

Plymouth RMV closed for at least a week after water pipe bursts

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

PLYMOUTH -- The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles at the Plymouth Service Center is closed after a water pipe burst in the ceiling on Sunday. The building flooded and repairs are expected to take at least one week. 

The Registry said customers who had an appointment scheduled in Plymouth this week or next week will have their appointment date and time honored at the Taunton RMV (1 Washington Street, Taunton) or South Yarmouth RMV (1084 MA-28, South Yarmouth). 

Plymouth RMV workers will be temporarily assisting at those locations as well. 

Road tests scheduled out of the Plymouth RMV will still take place.

More than 40 RMV transactions and services are available online

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 11:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.