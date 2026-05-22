Plymouth mom gifted new wheelchair van from Patriots owner Robert Kraft

A Plymouth mom who was seeking an affordable wheelchair van for her son has been gifted a new one by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

WBZ-TV introduced you to Kimberley Yorke and her son Zachary on Monday night, after the family's wheelchair accessible van had been hit by several deer and totaled. Yorke explained that she hates asking for help, but posted in her local Facebook group - asking neighbors for leads on a cheap wheelchair van.

"I've cried numerous times in the last couple of days," Yorke explained.

Zachary lives with significant physical and intellectual disabilities, and Kimberley goes to great lengths to find ways to help him try new things, enjoy fun, and meet new people.

"He is 100% my whole heart. There's nothing I wouldn't do for him," she said.

Kraft said he saw their story on WBZ-TV and decided "we gotta help." By the next day, Kraft connected with Yorke at her restaurant job, offering a life-changing gift.

On Friday, the NFL executive welcomed Yorke and Zachary to Gillette Stadium, where he presented them with keys to the new van.

"You're very lucky you have a mom who cares about you, who loves you," Kraft told Zachary. "Every mother in America should be like Kimberley."

Robert Kraft surprised a mother & son with a new accessible van 🫶 pic.twitter.com/J9FtmwQMxC — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 22, 2026

Zachary was given just six months to live when he was born, but he's defied the odds and is nearly 27. He loves going to country music concerts and playing adaptive sports like surfing and boating.

"The fact that I don't stay awake wondering what I'm going to do about getting him to where he wants to go, or having somebody with me so they can get him out of the vehicle. It's freeing. We have a beautiful home. It's a nice place to be. But it's not his life. His life is out there," Yorke said.

Now Zachary's summer can be full of adventure. Yorke was overcome with tears as she thanked Kraft for his generous gift.

"I don't know what to say. I never expected any of this," she said. "I just love my son."