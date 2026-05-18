Plymouth mom asks for help finding affordable wheelchair van after hers was totaled by deer

A Plymouth, Massachusetts mother fears her son will be confined to his home after the family's wheelchair accessible van was totaled. The walls of Kimberley Yorke's home are absolutely covered in joy. Frame after frame highlighting her boy's beaming smile.

"He is 100% my whole heart. There's nothing I wouldn't do for him," Yorke said lovingly.

Zachary was given just six months to live at birth. Now approaching his 27th birthday, he's defied the odds. And it remains his mother's mission to fill his world with adventure.

"Once they turn 22, they're not eligible to get physical therapy. They basically drop everything. You've got to start over again to build up some kind of support," she explained.

From country music concerts to adaptive sports like surfing and boating, Yorke has found that support for her thrill-seeking son. But their key to community has been their wheelchair van.

"The last one got hit by seven deer. I was coming home from work, and it was raining. They just cleared like 40 acres of land; they had nowhere to go. They must've been eating grass on the pond side and they were just right there. That was a lease to own, so that wasn't even mine to buy back from them," she said sadly.

The wheelchair van was totaled and now Yorke fears a summer stuck at home.

"I'm looking for something it's a unicorn. They start, anything less than 20 years old, you're talking over $40,000 just for a basic van," she said.

After posting Zach's picture, and their predicament, in her local Facebook group, she's been inundated with messages. No affordable wheelchair vans yet, but suggestions, ideas, and genuine well wishes.

"I've cried numerous times in the last couple days," she admitted, adding that she hates asking for help.

And she won't stop hunting, until she finds a safe solution; Fueled every day, by her favorite sight.

"Pretty priceless. You've got a pretty nice smile," the mother said to her son.