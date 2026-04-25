Domestic violence suspect killed in crash while fleeing Plymouth, Massachusetts police, DA says

A man fleeing police in Plymouth, Massachusetts led officers on an erratic chase down a busy road that ended in a deadly collision Friday, investigators said.

The Plymouth County District Attorney said police got a call around 9:30 a.m. for a domestic violence incident. When they arrived, the suspect had left the scene in a blue Volvo. Within minutes, police located his car and initiated what they said was a "brief pursuit" along Route 3 north before ending it due to the car driving "erratically."

Moments later, authorities said they got a 911 call for a crash on Warren Avenue (Route 3A). The Volvo had crossed the double yellow line and slammed head-on into a silver Porsche Macan.

The airbags deployed in both cars and the force of the crash left oil and gas covering part of the road.

The Volvo crashed into a Porsche on Warren Avenue in Plymouth, Mass. on April 24, 2026. CBS Boston

The driver of the Porche was rushed to the hospital. Her name has not been made public, but her family told WBZ-TV she has four broken ribs, a punctured lung, a fractured vertebrae and a concussion. She is expected to remain in the hospital for several days.

The suspect in the Volvo was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth where he died.

"The driver is not being identified at this time," the Plymouth County District Attorney's office said in a statement. "The investigation is ongoing."

Plymouth, Massachusetts is about 40 miles south of Boston.