Many Plymouth gas stations closed after blizzard knocks out power to most of town

Many Plymouth residents are struggling without power or gas in the wake of the blizzard that dropped three feet of snow in town.

About 60% of Plymouth utility customers were without power as of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, and that includes many of the gas stations.

Several people stopped by an unplowed Speedway on Tuesday morning looking to get gas or even just charge their phones, but they had no luck.

"Seems like we got a pretty serious dig-out over the next few days," Plymouth resident Brian Christian said.

Christian said he was glad he went with family to Walmart just before the storm hit to pick up some food.

"We're lucky that we did get random snacks because that's all we've been eating. If we didn't have those, we might not have anything" he said. "We didn't take this storm as seriously as we should have."

Rocky Mountain Springwater owner Ed Rose said all 32 of his stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island closed because of the storm, and it's unclear when they'll be able to reopen.

"There's no power. I'm just getting prepared in case it opens up, I want to make sure our customers have access as soon as they plow it," he said. "I was shocked that they didn't plow it, it's the second time in like 10 years."

A state of emergency is in effect in Plymouth through Tuesday evening, and municipal buildings are closed all day. Plymouth Public Schools will be closed again on Wednesday.