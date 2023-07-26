Almond or soy milk may not be as nutritious as cow's milk, researchers say

Almond or soy milk may not be as nutritious as cow's milk, researchers say

BOSTON - That almond or soy milk you're drinking may not be as nutritious as cow's milk.

Many people are turning to plant-based milk such as soy, almond, and oat as healthy alternatives to traditional cow's milk, which is fortified with two vital nutrients, calcium and vitamin D. It's also a good source of protein.

But researchers at the University of Minnesota examined more than 200 plant-based milk products sold in the U.S. and found that only 12 percent contained similar or greater amounts of calcium, vitamin D, and protein.

There are many reasons why someone might choose plant-based milk over cow's milk; because they're vegan or lactose intolerant or want to be more environmentally-conscious, for example. But consumers are advised to check labels carefully to make sure the products are fortified with calcium and vitamin D and if they fall short, make sure you're getting vital nutrients from other foods.