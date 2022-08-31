Small plane crashes off runway in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT - A small plane crashed in Newburyport Wednesday morning.

The fire department said 1949 Navion single piston plane made a "hard landing" at Plum Island Airport. SkyEye could see the plane stuck nose down in the ground.

The FAA said the nose gear of the single-engine plane collapsed after landing at about 11:15 a.m. The pilot, who was the only one on board, refused medical treatment, the fire department said.

Runway 10/28 at the airport was closed Wednesday until the plane could be removed.