NTSB investigates cause of fiery plane crash on Massachusetts highway that killed couple

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is expected to start its investigation Tuesday into the fiery plane crash on a Dartmouth, Massachusetts highway that killed a husband and wife.

Thomas Perkins, 68, and his 66-year-old wife, Agatha, of Middletown, Rhode Island died when their single engine plane crashed onto Route 195 Monday morning and burst into flames.

A plane crashed onto the median of Route 195 in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on October 13, 2025. Matthew Neto

There's no word yet on what caused the crash. The plane had just left New Bedford Regional Airport during a nor'easter and was heading to Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to Flightradar24. It's not clear yet if weather was a factor in the crash.

"We have no idea what was wrong with that aircraft. Could it have been an engine issue, flight control problem?" said aviation expert Matthew Buckley, a former Navy pilot.

"If everything's working great, in really bad weather conditions even though you have two pilots staring at the instruments, they could get vertigo. If you were in the clouds and you were getting bumped around with gusts up, down, left, right, and sideways, even if the instruments are telling you you're straight and level you might feel like you're upside down."

A driver on the highway was hurt when her car was "was impacted by a portion of the crashed aircraft," according to Bristol County District Attorney Tom Quinn. Her injuries were described as "non-life-threatening injuries."

Both sides of the highway were shut down for several hours after the crash. One lane remained closed Tuesday because the wreckage is still in the grassy median and will stay there until NTSB investigators arrive at the scene.

Until then, Massachusetts State Police had a warning for drivers on Route 195.

"Please do not attempt to capture photos or video of the crash scene - either in motion or on the edge of the road. We remind motorists that it is illegal in Massachusetts to use any electronic devices with your hands while operating a motor vehicle. It is also illegal to stop on the highway outside of an emergency circumstance," police said in a statement.