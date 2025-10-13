Small plane crashes onto Route 195 in Dartmouth, Massachusetts

A small plane crashed onto Route 195 in Dartmouth, Massachusetts Monday morning. Both sides of the highway have been closed.

The fixed-wing plane went down on the grassy median around 8:15 a.m. and burst into flames, according to Massachusetts State Police. There's no word yet on any injuries.

A plane crashed onto the median of Route 195 in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on October 13, 2025. Matthew Neto

"Preliminary information indicates the plane may have been attempting to land at New Bedford Regional Airport, though it does not appear that the pilot provided the Airport with a flight plan or the number of souls aboard the aircraft," state police said in a statement.

"There is no information immediately available about the identity of the pilot or passengers, or the nature or severity of any injuries following the crash."

A plane crashed onto the median of Route 195 in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on October 13, 2025. Debi Jackson

A photo and video on social media showed the wreckage in flames on the highway in the rain. There was also a wrecked car in the median, but it's not known if that was involved in the crash.

It's not clear yet what caused the plane crash or if the weather was a factor.

A nor'easter has been rolling through Massachusetts since Sunday, bringing heavy rain and strong wind to the region.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the westbound side of the highway at exit 19 is expected to stay closed "for several hours."

Dartmouth is about 57 miles south of Boston and 28 miles southeast of Providence, Rhode Island.