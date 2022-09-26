Watch CBS News
New England farmer grows pink pumpkins for a cure

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

PALMYRA, Maine - A farmer in Maine is selling pink pumpkins for a good cause.

Customers at Pat's Propane in Palmyra have been stopping by to pick up pumpkins with a pinkish tint.

Pat, the owner, has been selling the pumpkins for the past five years. They cost $5 each and all proceeds go to the Champion the Cure Challenge to fight breast cancer.

Local students also painted pumpkins for a raffle that raises money for the cause. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
September 26, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

