New England farmer grows pink pumpkins for a cure
PALMYRA, Maine - A farmer in Maine is selling pink pumpkins for a good cause.
Customers at Pat's Propane in Palmyra have been stopping by to pick up pumpkins with a pinkish tint.
Pat, the owner, has been selling the pumpkins for the past five years. They cost $5 each and all proceeds go to the Champion the Cure Challenge to fight breast cancer.
Local students also painted pumpkins for a raffle that raises money for the cause.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.