New England farmer grows pink pumpkins for a cure

PALMYRA, Maine - A farmer in Maine is selling pink pumpkins for a good cause.

Customers at Pat's Propane in Palmyra have been stopping by to pick up pumpkins with a pinkish tint.

Pat, the owner, has been selling the pumpkins for the past five years. They cost $5 each and all proceeds go to the Champion the Cure Challenge to fight breast cancer.

Local students also painted pumpkins for a raffle that raises money for the cause.