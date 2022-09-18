Watch CBS News
Sports

Pierre Strong Jr. making NFL debut for Pats in Pittsburgh

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Bill Belichick on Steelers' defense ahead of Week 2 matchup
Bill Belichick on Steelers' defense ahead of Week 2 matchup 00:54

BOSTON -- It required an extra week of waiting, but Pierre Strong Jr. is officially making his NFL debut.

The rookie running back was a healthy scratch in Week 1. But with Ty Montgomery going on injured reserve this week, and with J.J. Taylor staying on the practice squad this weekend, the door opened for Strong to be active for his first NFL game.

Strong is firmly at third on the depth chart, behind Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, but he's likely to get some action vs. the Steelers.

The Patriots drafted Strong in the fourth round out of South Dakota State, where he rushed for 4,527 yards and 40 touchdowns in 48 career games. He also caught 62 passes for 581 yards and three touchdowns. Strong ran for 1,686 yards and 18 touchdowns on 240 carries last year, averaging seven yards per carry and 112.4 yards per game.

During the preseason, Strong rushed for 52 yards on 15 carries.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 18, 2022 / 11:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.