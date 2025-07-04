Pickleball courts to replace former Bed Bath & Beyond near Massachusetts mall

Unlikely friendship blossoms on the pickleball court between two men 25 years apart

A new pickleball facility is replacing a shuttered Bed Bath & Beyond store in Massachusetts.

The Picklr is set to open in the 36,000 square-foot space at Endicott Square in Danvers, right across from the Liberty Tree Mall. The national chain that offers summer camps, leagues and clinics for adults and children already has locations in Burlington and Westfield.

The Bed Bath & Beyond in Danvers closed in 2023 after the company declared bankruptcy and went out of business. Other retailers have stepped in to take over the vacant stores, such as Burlington and Ocean State Job Lot.

Boston Business Journal executive editor Doug Banks tells WBZ-TV that indoor pickleball courts are proving to be a popular option for malls looking to fill space in a difficult retail environment. A pickleball center moved into a closed Neiman Marcus store at the Natick Mall, and Patriot Place in Foxboro is debuting outdoor and indoor courts next month.

"For pickleball companies, like this case The Picklr, they're adding players and they're adding interest in this growing sport, but for the landlords it's also providing foot traffic," he said.

Indoor courts also solve the problem of noise complaints about pickleball. Earlier this year, Nantucket considered banning pickleball across the island because neighbors had issues with the decibel level. Some residents in Braintree have also complained about the unrelenting sounds of the sport, which has exploded in popularity and drawn hundreds of players a day to the town's outdoor courts.