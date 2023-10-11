Watch CBS News
Pickleball center planned for Natick Mall at closed Neiman Marcus store

By Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

NATICK -  Pickleball is the hottest new sport and next year you might be able to play a game while shopping at the mall.

Developer Bulfinch and fitness center operator Bosse Sports want to turn the old Neiman Marcus store at the Natick Mall into a massive pickleball center.

natick mall
The Neiman Marcus store at the Natick Mall on September 5, 2007. Ted Fitzgerald/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

It will have 21 courts, a training center, a restaurant and two bars.

They hope to open the new facility by next fall.

First published on October 11, 2023 / 7:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

