Massachusetts bans use of PFAS chemicals in fire gear by 2027

BOSTON - Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed a bill into law Thursday banning the use of PFAS chemicals in fire gear by 2027.

PFAS releases carcinogens

"This silent killer that's been out there actually among us for years," the governor said from the Grand Staircase of the Statehouse. "PFAS - dangerous, dangerous chemicals."

While PFAS is largely heat, oil and water resistant, it also releases carcinogens that when inhaled or absorbed into the skin can have harmful, even deadly effects.

"He just lived for the job. That cancer diagnosis really took everything from him," said Diane Cotter.

Diane's husband, Paul Cotter, was a Worcester firefighter for 28 years until prostate cancer forced him to walk away from the job he loved. One look at his gear and Diane realized the material was deteriorating.

"I put two and two together and I thought: Why is the gear degrading?" Diane said. "The gear is not protecting us."

The chemicals it was releasing – linked to devastating illnesses.

Protecting firefighters

"You got me on that one," Fall River Fire Lt. Jason Burns said while holding back tears. "I lost two firefighters in their thirties."

Thinking about the friends he lost is why Lt. Burns never gave up in the fight to ban PFAS.

"We should know that I can go do my job as safe as possible. Let's control what we can control and lower. This isn't going to eliminate cancer from the fire service; this is going to make a real big dent," he said.

The new law bans the manufacture and sale of fire gear containing PFAS beginning in 2027 and now requires companies to disclose if they use the chemical in their protective equipment.

"A lot of people suffered, and this is the right direction we're going," Newton Fire Lt. Mike Murphy told WBZ-TV. "It's a good first step as far as I'm concerned."

A good first step to protect the next generation of firefighters, including the Cotters' son who followed in his father's footsteps.

The second step is removing all the hazardous fire gear from firehouses across the state, which will cost time and money.