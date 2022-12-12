1 found dead in Roxbury high-rise, suspect captured trying to jump out 12th floor window

BOSTON -- Boston police arrested someone after they tried to jump from the window of a 12th-story apartment where another person was found dead Sunday night.

Officers responded to 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury around 8 p.m. to do a well-being check on a resident there. They entered the apartment after knocking on the door and not getting a response.

According to police, one person was found dead in the apartment. A SWAT team was called when officers heard another person in the apartment.

The person allegedly threatened the SWAT team as they tried to de-escalate the situation, said police. At that time, the person jumped out of the window but got caught and was hanging there.

SWAT officers went to an 11th-floor apartment and pulled the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Michael Perry, through the window, police said.

Perry was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4470 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.