The Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight. Here's when and how to watch in Massachusetts.

BOSTON - The Perseid meteor shower, one of the best shooting star displays of the year, is set to light up the night sky above Massachusetts tonight.

On Sunday night, the Earth will pass through a fairly thick layer of comet debris (fragments of rock and ice) left behind by comet Swift-Tuttle.

The last time Swift-Tuttle was in our neck of the woods was back in 1992 and it won't make another close pass until 2126. However, the debris left behind from its last pass remains in place in our solar system, waiting for Earth to pass through each August.

When Earth reaches the debris field, these tiny fragments crash into our atmosphere at amazing speeds of over 100,000 miles per hour. This collision causes the air to around the debris to heat up severe thousands of degrees, creating fireballs in the sky, also known as shooting stars.

Perseid meteor shower forecast for Massachusetts

Experts believe that under ideal conditions we may be able to see as many as 75 meteors per hour late Sunday night. And now for the best news of all ... viewing conditions this year look GREAT!

We expect the skies to be manly clear of clouds Sunday night through early Monday.

The moon will be setting before midnight Sunday night so there won't be any moonlight to dampen the show.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

How to watch the Perseid meteor shower

Here are some tips for catching a glimpse of some meteors:

Set up in an area with as little artificial light as possible.

Also, try to find a location without any obstructions, leaving you a wide view of the night sky.

Grab a chair or blanket and look up!

When does the Perseid meteor shower peak?

The later the better. The meteor numbers should increase each hour, peaking after midnight. If you can't stay up that late, no worries, there should still be some shooting stars whizzing by between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Be on the lookout in the nights after Sunday! There are typically some "stragglers" around for several days surrounding the peak.