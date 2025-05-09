3-year-old boy and mother found shot to death in New Hampshire home in possible murder-suicide

Possible murder-suicide investigated after mother, 3-year-old boy found dead in New Hampshire home

A woman and her 3-year-old son were found shot to death in their home in Pembroke, New Hampshire early Friday morning.

The state attorney general's office said they're investigating it as a possible murder-suicide.

Mother and son found shot in bedroom

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said police were called to the house on Pembroke Hill Road around 1 a.m. Friday. A witness at the scene told police they heard two gunshots and went into a bedroom and found both the mother and her child injured.

Police said they found a woman and young boy with gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The boy was rushed to Concord Hospital, where he died.

The mother and child have been identified as 26-year-old Julia Byrne and her 3-year-old son, Blake Byrne.

Autopsies were done Friday and the cause of death for both Julia and Blake Byrne was a single gunshot wound to the head. Blake's death has been ruled a homicide, while Julia's is still pending.

Police tape blocked off the home on Friday while police and other emergency vehicles parked out front.

Formella said there doesn't appear to be any threat to the general public in connection with the deaths.

Mental health resources

If you need help with depression, suicide prevention, substance abuse or other issues, there are several resources available here.

You can also call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can have a free, confidential conversation with a trained counselor anytime.