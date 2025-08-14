Payton Pritchard reportedly set to start for Celtics this season

Payton Prichard took home Sixth Man of the Year honors last season, but could be in line for a much different -- and bigger -- role with the Boston Celtics in the 2025-26 NBA season.

With Jayson Tatum likely sidelined for the entire upcoming season with his Achilles injury, the Celtics are going to need some scoring punch alongside Jaylen Brown and Derrick White in the team's starting five. Newcomer Anfernee Simons, who was acquired by Boston for veteran guard Jrue Holiday, was seen as the likeliest candidate to slide into the starting five and put up points for the Celtics.

But according to a new report by Grant Afseth of FastbreakJournal.com, Joe Mazzulla will insert Pritchard into Boston's starting lineup next season while Simons will come off the bench -- if Simons remains with the team through camp.

"The Boston Celtics appear poised to elevate Payton Pritchard into the starting lineup while using Anfernee Simons as a high-scoring option off the bench for the 2025–26 season if he remains on the roster, sources informed FastbreakJournal.com," Afseth wrote Thursday.

While Simons was the big return in the Holiday trade, which was a salary move made to help get Boston under the NBA's second apron, the Celtics are reportedly open to trading away the swingman before he suits up for the team. But if Brad Stevens can't find a taker ahead of the season, Simons will reportedly return to the bench role he served for the Blazers over his first three-and-a-half seasons in the NBA.

As for Pritchard, he's certainly earned his potential elevation into the Boston starting lineup. He took home Sixth Man honors last season after he averaged 14.3 points off 47 percent shooting overall and 40.7 percent from three-point range, to go along with 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 0.9 steals per contest.

Pritchard came off the pine for Boston in all but three of the 80 games he played last season. In his three starts, Pritchard's output ballooned to 21.7 points off 48 percent shooting with 7.3 assists, and 5.0 rebounds over seven additional minutes per game. In 17 starts during his five-year career, Pritchard has averaged 17.2 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds.

While a Pritchard-White-Brown backcourt would pack a formidable scoring punch, there are some serious questions about Boston's frontcourt heading into the new season. With Kristaps Porzingis traded to Atlanta and Al Horford mulling retirement and an offer from the Golden State Warriors, the Celtics are going to rely on the likes of Neemias Queta, Luka Garza, and Chris Boucher down low.

At least Pritchard should have plenty of chances to put the ball in the hoop in the upcoming season. While starting would rob the offensively gifted guard a chance to win back-to-back Sixth Man awards, no one would be surprised if Pritchard puts up some big numbers in his expanded role for the Celtics.