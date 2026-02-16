Witnesses describe confusion, fear during shooting at ice rink in Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Witnesses inside the ice rink in Pawtucket, Rhode Island described the fear and confusion when shots rang out.

The shooting happened at a high school co-op boys hockey game at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena around 2:30 p.m. Two adults were killed in the shooting, and three victims remain in critical condition at a Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said that the shooter died from a "self-inflicted" gunshot wound.

The shooting started in the middle of gameplay on senior day.

"It was supposed to be a special day for the team, and it's really sad," said Melissa Dunn, whose son plays on one of the teams. She said that the shooting happened in the home stands of the arena.

People inside the arena said they didn't understand that they were hearing gunshots at first.

"You just hear the loud noises. And we're used to the kids banging on the board with their skates, so we thought it was that at first," Dunn said.

"I thought it was balloons at first. It was loud. It kept going on, so I ran right into the locker room right after I got off the ice," said Olin Lawrence, a sophomore goalkeeper from Coventry High School.

Lawrence and the other players barricaded themselves in the locker room while people in the stands ran out of the building.

"We were just trying to be safe. We were trying to see if everyone was all good and if everyone was safe. Just to get everyone on the door," he explained. "We pressed against the door and just tried to stay safe down in there. It was very scary. We were very nervous. It was a lot of shots."

But once Dunn left the arena, her first thought was of her son's safety.

"I tried to get back in the rink, and I actually got back in there to find out where he was, and I saw them doing CPR in the stands and it was just really disturbing," she told reporters outside of the Pawtucket Police Station.

Kevin Hernandez, a photographer who lives down the street from the arena, said he frequently takes photos of the sports being played there. He was not at the arena at the time, but was there yesterday to photograph a basketball game.

"It's unbelievable. It's devastating. I think only about, what was it two months ago we had a similar event in Brown. This hits even closer to home. That event was maybe 15 minutes, this was now five. It's really scary to know that I was in a setting like this just yesterday. I can't believe it," Hernandez said,

Pawtucket, Rhode Island is around 5 miles from Providence.