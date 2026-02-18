Guns seized from Pawtucket, Rhode Island shooting suspect's apartment, storage unit

Investigators said they seized several items, including an AR-15 style rifle and a sawed-off shotgun during searches connected to the deadly shooting at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Authorities said Robert Dorgan killed his ex-wife and son during another son's high school hockey game on Monday. Police said Dorgan also critically wounded his ex-wife's parents and family friend Thomas Geruso. Good Samaritans in the stands wrestled the gun away from Dorgan, but he pulled out a second weapon and took his own life.

Pawtucket hockey arena shooting latest

On Wednesday, the Pawtucket Police Department said that searches were conducted along with Maine State Police and the FBI at Dorgan's apartment and work locker in Bath, Maine and also at a storage unit in Brunswick, Maine.

While searching the apartment, police seized an electronic device, ammunition, firearm accessories, and personal identification documents.

In addition to the AR-15 and shotgun, police seized a handgun frame, ammunition, firearm accessories, and mail addressed to Dorgan from the storage unit.

Nothing was taken from the work locker, police said.

After the deadly shooting, police found a white van with a Maine license plate and determined it belonged to Dorgan. Items inside the van led investigators to Maine.

Police said Dorgan was carrying a Florida gun permit at the time of his death. It is not yet known if he had a concealed carry permit in Rhode Island.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) traced two handguns that were used inside the hockey arena. Dorgan purchased the 10 mm Glock 29 on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. He bought the Sig Sauer P226 on July 13, 2019 in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

A gun seized from Robert Dorgan, the suspected Pawtucket, Rhode Island hockey arena shooter. Pawtucket Police Department

Surviving victims remain in critical condition

On Wednesday, police said that all three surviving victims remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Among them is Geruso, who is an assistant principal at Shea High School in Pawtucket. Dante Bellini released a statement on behalf of the Geruso family, saying they are hopeful he will make a full recovery.

"We are beyond devastated by this tragedy — not only for our own family but also for the Dorgan family and all others affected. No words can adequately express the heartbreak and sorrow we feel for those who lost loved ones, those who were injured, and everyone who witnessed and will be forever scarred by such senseless violence," the Geruso family said. "The outpouring of support from our family, friends, and community has meant more to us than we can put into words."

Good Samaritans praised for "true bravery"

Pawtucket police also highlighted several people who sprung into action during and after the shooting. They said Michael Black, Robert Rattenni, and Ryan Cordeiro subdued the shooter. Chris Librizzi and Glenn Narodowy, two retired Warwick, R.I. firefighters and EMTs, and nurse Maryann Rattenni provided critical first aid after gunfire broke out.

"Their actions undoubtedly prevented further injury and increased the chances of survival for the injured. They exemplified model citizen behavior and true bravery in the face of danger," police said.

The Rhode Island Interscholastic League temporarily suspended all games following the shooting. Games will resume no earlier than Friday.

Police said the shooting appeared to be a "targeted" attack involving a family dispute, but they are still searching for a specific motive. Investigators said Dorgan also used the name Roberta and the last name Esposito.