Good Samaritan describes chaos in stopping gunman in deadly Pawtucket, Rhode Island shooting: "I grabbed the gun"

Three good Samaritans helped stop the Pawtucket, Rhode Island hockey game shooter Monday after he killed two people and critically wounded three others.

One of them is now telling his story.

Michael Black was in the stands with his wife watching a friend's son play in the game at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena.

He described what happened to CBS station WPRI-TV as the shots rang out in front of him and spectators ducked for cover. Black told his wife to run.

"All of a sudden there's a parting of the people and I saw the shooter with the gun, pointing down. I believe it was with an elderly lady. I think it was the mother-in-law." Black said.

He and the others went to tackle the shooter, identified as 56-year-old Robert Dorgan, and wrestle the gun from Dorgan's hand. Police said Dorgan killed his son and his ex-wife and critically wounded his wife's parents and a family friend.

"As I saw the angle, I took a step up on the seat and I dove with the focus of going after the gun. And what happened was my hand, which you saw I've got nine stitches, got jammed in the gun," Black said.

"So as he was shooting, one of the shells came out and hit me in the mouth and then I grabbed the gun and my hand was inserted in the slide. So, I had my left hand inserted in the slide, I had my right hand pushing down on him with my body, kind of on top of him and he was trying to pull the trigger, but my hand was in there so nothing was working and I was able to get his hand off of the gun," Black told WPRI.

"I then took the gun, and he was a strong person. He kind of lifted me and pushed and I rolled out of it and then he stood up and his back was facing me, when he stood up and there was some other people that jumped in. One grabbed him and put him in a choke hold and other things, and then he fell back down again."

Black said once he got the gun away from the shooter others tried to tackle him, but that's when the gunman pulled out a second gun and took his own life.

Black praised everyone that helped.

"It took a bunch of us. It wasn't just one," he said.

Pawtucket Police said there's no official word yet on a motive for the shooting, but they called it a targeted attack.