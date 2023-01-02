Patriots will play Bills on Sunday, though kickoff time not yet announced

BOSTON -- As of Monday morning, the Patriots don't know when, exactly, they'll be kicking off in their season finale in Buffalo against the Bills.

They do, however, know that the game will be played on Sunday.

With a freeform scheduling setup for Week 18, the NFL had two slots on Saturday for games deemed worthy of the national audience.

On Saturday, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will take on the Raiders in Las Vegas at 4:30 p.m. ET. After that, the Titans and Jaguars will play an AFC South championship at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both games will air on ESPN.

After that, 14 games will be played on Sunday, though no start times have yet been announced.

There will be a Sunday Night Football game, and Patriots-Bills could be a candidate for that. For now, everyone in New England -- including the Patriots themselves -- will have to wait until Monday night to learn the start time for the most important game of the season.