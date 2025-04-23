Final Patriots Mock Draft Roundup: Will Campbell remains consensus pick for New England

The 2025 NFL Draft is nearly upon us, and we'll soon find out what the New England Patriots will do with the No. 4 overall pick. But the mock drafters have a consensus selection for the Patriots with the draft just a day away.

While some mockers still think edge rusher Abdul Carter could still fall to New England, and another has Mike Vrabel taking a running back fourth overall, the majority of the mock drafters believe the Patriots will play it safe and take LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell on Thursday night. While his small(ish) arm measurements have been eating up a lot of the talking points ahead of the draft, Campbell should be a plug-and-play left tackle the Patriots have desperately needed to protect Drake Maye.

There remains a chance the Patriots could trade down, but it doesn't sound like teams are very eager to jump into the Top 10, with Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reporting teams are offering "70 cents on the dollar" in their efforts to trade up. So at the moment, it sounds like making a pick at No. 4 will be New England's best bet Thursday night.

A lot can change before the picks start coming off the board at 8 p.m. Thursday, but here is who the mock drafters see the Patriots selecting in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Pete Schrager, ESPN: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Campbell is smart, tough, dependable and a leader in a position of great need. He might not be built like Hall of Famer Orlando Pace, but the Patriots would be getting a day one starter and a culture guy on their offensive line.

NFL Nation, ESPN: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has highlighted two priorities in building a winning team -- providing infrastructure to help quarterback Drake Maye succeed with an efficient passing game and finding a way to affect the opposing quarterback. Campbell projects as a potential Day 1 starter at left tackle, and at worst, a high-end option at left guard (which is also a need). Georgia pass rusher Jalon Walker is also highly regarded by some top decision-makers with the team.

Jordan Reid, ESPN: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The Patriots have selected only one offensive lineman in the top 10 since 1967 (Hall of Famer John Hannah in 1973), but that's likely going to change. Vederian Lowe is penciled in as the team's left tackle, yet he finished last season 49th out of 66 qualifying tackles in pass block win rate (86.3%). Campbell is a plug-and-play starter on Drake Maye's blindside. Despite questions about his short arm length, Campbell shouldn't kick inside to guard as he played all but four of 2,451 career snaps at left tackle. He's a tough and durable blocker.

Reid has New England drafting Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson at No. 38 in the second round, and Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams (No. 69) and TCU wide receiver Savion Williams (No. 77) in the third round.

Protecting Drake Maye is a top priority for a front office that wants to see the franchise quarterback flourish in Year 2.

Mike Vrabel knows he needs to protect Drake Maye, but the Patriots also need leaders and reliable building blocks. Campbell fills all of those voids.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

In this scenario, the Patriots take the best player on the board and meet their need at offensive tackle with picks in the second and fourth rounds. New head coach Mike Vrabel knows the value that a premier back can bring, having watched Derrick Henry carry his previous Titans teams to the playoffs. While Jeanty's not as big as Henry, he has considerable power through contact and the burst to create explosive plays in the run game.

Reuter went the distance with a full seven-round mock. Here are all his Patriots picks:

Round 2, No. 38: Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon

Round 3, No 69: Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State

Round 3, No. 77: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Round 4, No. 106: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Round 5, No. 144: Joshua Gray, C, Oregon State

Round 5, No. 171: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

Round 7, No. 220: Junior Tafuna, DT, Utah

Round 7, No. 238: Chaz Chambliss, LB, Georgia

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Campbell started in the SEC as a freshman, played (and played well) against some of the best edge rushers in the country, and the Patriots absolutely have to address the tackle position in the draft. Kelvin Banks Jr. is my OT1, but Will Campbell will be ready to start on Day 1.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Easy pickings here for the Patriots, who get the consensus top blocker in the class for Year 2 of the Drake Maye era.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

New England signed veteran right tackle Morgan Moses, but lack a starting left tackle that inspires confidence. The Patriots may be inclined to take a blue-chip talent at another position if one were available, but this draft class is not necessarily conducive to that line of thinking. Instead, they stay put and make the sound decision to invest in Drake Maye's protection; arm length be darned.

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Armand Membou was an All-SEC right tackle at Missouri, but some NFL scouts believe he could be even better inside. Wherever he ends up lining up, Membou would provide immediate stability along the Patriots' offensive line in front of Drake Maye.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Yes, he's coming off a knee injury, but he is expected to be ready for camp. He's special. He's athletic, can move and is just scratching the surface of what he can be. Plug and play at left tackle.

Prisco threw a curveball atop his last mock with the Titans drafting Travis Hunter No. 1, the Browns taking Abdul Carter at No. 3, and the Giants landing quarterback Cam Ward third overall.

Chad Graff, The Athletic: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The harsh reality for the Patriots is that there isn't an obvious, clear-cut fourth-best prospect for them here. But given their current situation as they kick off the Mike Vrabel era with a still-rebuilding roster, let's go with a safe pick in Campbell.

Will he be a left tackle for years to come given his lack of length? Who knows. But he should be a solid offensive lineman for a long time, even if he ends up at guard. The Pats could use a lot more players like that.

Pro Football Focus: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

Despite needing to address other positions, New England can't pass on a talent like Abdul Carter. The Patriots are likely a season away from truly being competitive, so at worst, they'll aim to address offensive line concerns in next year's draft, though they'll be crossing their fingers that Drake Maye survives unscathed to see it come to fruition.

PFF has the Browns drafting Shedeur Sanders second overall, opening the door for Carter to fall to the Patriots. Here is PFF's full seven-round mock for the Patriots:

Round 2, No. 38: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Round 3, No 69: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

Round 3, No. 77: Dylan Sampson, HB, Tennessee

Round 4, No. 106: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

Round 5, No. 144: Chase Lundt, T, Connecticut

Round 5, No. 171: Caleb Ransaw, S, Tulane

Round 7, No. 220: Cam'Ron Jackson, DL, Florida

Round 7, No. 238: Eugene Asante, LB, Auburn

Diante Lee, The Ringer: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

We're not overthinking this one. If Mike Vrabel is as loud a voice in the draft room as I assume he will be, he'll want a player with a clear skill set and enough talent to help this offense from day one. Campbell can do just that at left tackle, and his ceiling could be even higher as a guard. The Patriots will need to get quarterback Drake Maye legitimate receiving help later in the draft, but here in the first round, Campbell is a player who can help Maye stay upright.

Ian Valentino, The 33rd Team: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

This is the most favorable scenario for New England. With the Giants already possessing two elite pass-rushers and potential health concerns regarding Carter, the Patriots can select the top-rated player on most draft boards.

Carter has the potential to become a regular Pro Bowler.