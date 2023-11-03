Trent Brown, DeVante Parker were back at practice for Patriots on Friday

FOXBORO -- The Patriots got three players back on the practice field Friday morning, ahead of this weekend's matchup with the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. New England welcomed back left tackle Trent Brown, receiver DeVante Parker, and defensive lineman Davon Godchaux for the team's final practice of Week 9.

Brown's return is a big one, as the tackle missed the first two practices of the week with ankle and knee issues. He was hobbled throughout last weekend's loss to the Dolphins, but was still on the field for all 53 of New England's offensive snaps. His presence along the offensive line is huge, and if he can play Sunday, the Pats will be able to keep a cohesive offensive line for a second straight week.

Parker's status for Sunday will be something to keep an eye on, since he missed the first two sessions of the week with a concussion. Can he clear concussion protocol in less than a week and get the OK to play on Sunday? We likely won't know until Sunday morning.

While Parker hasn't been doing much of anything in the passing game, New England's wideout group can use all the bodies it can get after losing leading receiver Kendrick Bourne to a torn ACL. If Parker can't play, Mac Jones will be throwing a lot of passes to veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster, rookies Demario Douglas and (potentially) Kayshon Boutte, and second-year wideout Tyquan Thornton. Boutte and Thornton were both healthy scratches last week, but will likely find roles in the offense come Sunday.

As for Godchaux, he was back at practice Friday after missing Thursday's session with an illness.

The Commanders, meanwhile, have ruled out wide receiver Curtis Samuel with a toe injury. Both teams will release their final injury report of the week early Friday evening.