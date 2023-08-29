Mac Jones the only QB on Patriots roster after team cuts Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham

FOXBORO -- In a shocking move, the Patriots are moving on from Bailey Zappe. The backup quarterback has been cut as part of the team's roster moves on Tuesday.

NFL teams had until 4 p.m. Tuesday to trim their roster to 53 players. Zappe was part of New England's cuts, as first reported by Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network and later confirmed by WBZ-TV.

In another surprising cutdown day wrinkle, the Patriots have also waived QB/WR Malik Cunningham. That leaves Mac Jones as the only quarterback on the roster right now.

The Patriots drafted Zappe in the fourth round of last year's draft out of Western Kentucky. He ended up starting two games for New England in place of an injured Mac Jones and won both. Overall, Zappe appeared in four games in 2022, completing 70 percent of his passes while throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions.

But Zappe struggled during training camp this summer and played the majority of the team's preseason finale Friday night in Tennessee, going 8-for-15 for 57 yards with four sacks and three fumbles (one of which he lost). While he was a bit underwhelming heading into his second NFL season, Zappe was still expected to be Jones' backup in 2023.

But there is always a surprising move on cutdown day, and this transaction certainly fits that bill.

While they may not be on New England's 53-man roster, Mass Live's Karen Guergian reports that the Patriots are hoping to get Zappe and Cunningham on their practice squad.